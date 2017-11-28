Reykjavík Pretty Much Fully Booked For New Years

Hope you already booked your room for New Years Eve in Reykjavík, because Iceland’s capital is more or less out of hotel rooms for that holiday.

Iceland, and Reykjavík in particular, has been ranking on lists for ideal destinations to ring in the new year. So much so, that turisti.is now reports that 97% of all hotel rooms in Reykjavík are already booked.

This indicates that Reykjavík is the most popular destination of all the Nordic capitals, and this level of booking at this point in the year is similar to far larger cities, such as Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and Edinburgh. Hildur Ómarsdóttir, the head of marketing at Icelandair Hotels, confirmed that they were well booked for New Years.

Airbnb might seem like another option, but their booking is similarly full – only 2% of Reykjavík listings for the service remain available for the end of the year.

Iceland’s capital is well-known for its stunning fireworks display on New Years, making it a major draw for the holiday. That said, there is more to Iceland than Reykjavík; there may be hotel and Airbnb options out in the countryside.