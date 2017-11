Icelandic Male Clergy Speak Up Against Sexual Harassment

49 Icelandic male priests and deacons have signed a declaration in which they vow to protect the safety of women in the state church and other places where they have power and influence, RÚV reports. The group wrote in the statement: “Silence on sexual harassment and the use of force will not be tolerated on our part. We will report the harassment that we have witnessed.”

The declaration came after the news that more than 300 Icelandic women in politics recently came forward with their stories of sexism, some stories of which have been very harrowing.

Rev. Sigurður Árni Þórðarsson, pastor of Hallgrímskirkja, said that they gathered signatures in a closed online discussion group for priests, deacons and theologians.

The signature list is as follows:

Aðalsteinn Þorvaldsson, Axel Á. Njarðvík, Arnaldur Bárðarson, Árni Svanur Daníelsson, Baldur Kristjánsson, Bolli Pétur Bollason, Bragi J. Ingibergsson, Davíð Þór Jónsson, Fjölnir Ásbjörnsson, Friðrik Hjartar, Fritz Már Jörgensen, Grétar Halldór Gunnnarsson, Guðni Már Harðarson, Guðmundur Brynjólfsson, Guðmundur Örn Jónsson, Gunnar Stígur Reynisson, Gylfi Jónsson, Halldór Reynisson, Hans Guðberg Alfreðsson, Haraldur M. Kristjánsson, Hreinn Hákonarson, Ingólfur Hartvigsson, Jón Dalbú Hróbjartsson, Jón Ármann Gíslason, Jón Ómar Gunnarsson, Kjartan Jónsson, Kristján Björnsson, Magnús Björn Björnsson, Magnús Erlingsson, Oddur Bjarni Þorkelsson, Ólafur Jóhann Borgþórsson, Ólafur Jón Magnússon, Páll Ágúst Ólafsson, Sigfinnur Þorleifsson, Sigfús Kristjánsson, Sighvatur Karlsson, Sigurður Arnarson, Sigurður Árni Þórðarson, Sigurður Grétar Helgason, Skúli S. Ólafsson, Svavar Alfreð Jónsson, Svavar Stefánsson, Vigfús Bjarni Albertsson, Viðar Stefánsson, Þorgeir Arason, Þorvaldur Víðisson, Þór Hauksson, Þórhallur Heimisson og Þráinn Haraldsson.