Police Clear Tourists Off The Ice In Jökulsárlón

Once again, tourists have ventured out onto the ice at Jökulsárlón. This time, police were called to get them to stop this dangerous activity.

Numerous tourists were spotted wandering on the ice at beautiful Jökulsárlón yesterday, Vísir reports. Amongst them was a newly married couple having a photo shoot.

Tour guide Ragnar Unnarsson, displeased with the sight, alerted Vatnajökull National Park employees, who in turn called the police. Officers arriving on the scene told everyone to get off of the ice. No arrests were reported to have been made.

Tourists clambering on the ice at Jökulsárlón has been a chronic problem, and we have reported on it before. On most occasions, such activity goes by without incident, although there have been some close calls.

As it apparently bears repeating: do not walk onto the ice at Jökulsárlón. The ice is thin at parts, and moving, and falling through into the frigid waters could prove fatal. Further, there are only a few police officers for the entirety of South Iceland, and they have better things to do. Observe the beauty of Jökulsárlón from the shore instead.