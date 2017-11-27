News
Police Clear Tourists Off The Ice In Jökulsárlón

Police Clear Tourists Off The Ice In Jökulsárlón

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Gylfi Blöndal/Bakland Ferdathjonustunnar

Published November 27, 2017

Once again, tourists have ventured out onto the ice at Jökulsárlón. This time, police were called to get them to stop this dangerous activity.

Numerous tourists were spotted wandering on the ice at beautiful Jökulsárlón yesterday, Vísir reports. Amongst them was a newly married couple having a photo shoot.

Tour guide Ragnar Unnarsson, displeased with the sight, alerted Vatnajökull National Park employees, who in turn called the police. Officers arriving on the scene told everyone to get off of the ice. No arrests were reported to have been made.

Tourists clambering on the ice at Jökulsárlón has been a chronic problem, and we have reported on it before. On most occasions, such activity goes by without incident, although there have been some close calls.

As it apparently bears repeating: do not walk onto the ice at Jökulsárlón. The ice is thin at parts, and moving, and falling through into the frigid waters could prove fatal. Further, there are only a few police officers for the entirety of South Iceland, and they have better things to do. Observe the beauty of Jökulsárlón from the shore instead.

Latest

News
First Cat Café To Open In Reykjavík

First Cat Café To Open In Reykjavík

by

In a town so full of cat people, you would expect there to be at least one cat café. Unfortunately

News
Icelandic Male Clergy Speak Up Against Sexual Harassment

Icelandic Male Clergy Speak Up Against Sexual Harassment

by

49 Icelandic male priests and deacons have signed a declaration in which they vow to protect the safety of women

News
Kleptomaniac Cat Wreaking Havoc In Iceland

Kleptomaniac Cat Wreaking Havoc In Iceland

by

A literal cat burglar has been stealing gloves, underwear, and other items from Icelanders in the small town Mosfellsbær, to

News
Drugs, Bullying & Rape Threats: Icelandic Women Politicians Tell Their Stories

Drugs, Bullying & Rape Threats: Icelandic Women Politicians Tell Their Stories

by

Being in politics is never easy, but Icelandic women in politics have recently recounted some harrowing instances of sexism they

News
Ministry Of Health Looking Into Changing Icelandic Time Zone

Ministry Of Health Looking Into Changing Icelandic Time Zone

by

Minister of Health Óttarr Proppé has put together a task force that will look into the potential welfare and health

News
Bónusljóð: Supermarket Poetry Now Available In English

Bónusljóð: Supermarket Poetry Now Available In English

by

One of Iceland’s most celebrated authors, Andri Snær Magnason, has just released an English translation of his book “Bónusljóð”–one of

Show Me More!