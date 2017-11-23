News
Icelandic National Team Down – Denmark To Blame (Again)

Icelandic National Team Down – Denmark To Blame (Again)

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson

Published November 23, 2017

It’s happened again. They are back.

On the latest FIFA World Ranking Iceland falls one spot to 22, while this is obviously some sort of bureaucratic error, the real affront is that yet again the Danish inferiority complex towards us is showing, as they have now (somehow) overtaken us as the best ranked Nordic country.

Just as bad, it would appear that everything that transpired in the Dano–Swedish War of 1808–1809 has been forgotten, as Sweden (we thought we were friends) has conspired with Denmark to also overtake us on the list, also going up seven spots and currently occupying number 18.

Obviously this is some sort of Scandinavian royal plot concocted in the exuberant halls of Amalienborg and Kungliga slottet against the Icelandic republicans.

The Danes, oh, the Danes

Their history of blatant meanness towards us stretches way back. They monopolised all trade in the country, discussed moving us all to Jutland and considered us as nothing but dirty farmers (Ok, that may be true) and then of course there is that 1967 football match …

We still love Jørgen Jørgensen, the only king of Iceland, and Rasmus Christian Rask, who help rescue the Icelandic language from the clutches of that gurgle typewriters-falling-down-stairs noise collective you call Danish. But they are just the exception that proves the rule. Also, returning the Saga manuscripts was cool, but everything else still stands!

Nu stopper I!

So, in the words of the poet laureates Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey Twisted Sister: “We’re not gonna take it!”

Latest

News
Severe Weather Making East And Northwest Iceland Impassable

Severe Weather Making East And Northwest Iceland Impassable

by

Heavy snowfall in east Iceland and in the northwest have made these regions nigh impassable. These conditions are likely to

News
Music News: Jónsi, aYia, Högni, Myrkfælni, Dark Music Days

Music News: Jónsi, aYia, Högni, Myrkfælni, Dark Music Days

by

The industry-centric Eurosonic music festival, held in the Dutch city of Groningen, has announced the majority of its 2018 lineup.

News
Wages In Iceland Up 60% Since 2012

Wages In Iceland Up 60% Since 2012

by

In the years between 2012-2016, wages in Iceland increased 60%, reports VB.is. Wage increased has slowed down recently, but they

News
Slowdown In Iceland’s Economic Growth Is Good, Says Central Chief Banker

Slowdown In Iceland’s Economic Growth Is Good, Says Central Chief Banker

by

Thanks to the tourist boom following the 2008 financial crisis, Iceland’s economy has experienced a period of strong growth, despite

News
Two Men Suspected Of Assaulting A Five Year Old

Two Men Suspected Of Assaulting A Five Year Old

by

Two men in their twenties are currently in police custody, suspected of assaulting a five year oldn’ yesterday, reports Vísir.

News
Iceland’s Capital Losing Millions From Illegal Airbnb Listings

Iceland’s Capital Losing Millions From Illegal Airbnb Listings

by

More than half of long-term Airbnb listings are not officially registered as such, resulting in a loss of about a

Show Me More!