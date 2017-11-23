Two Men Suspected Of Assaulting A Five Year Old

Two men in their twenties are currently in police custody, suspected of assaulting a five year oldn’ yesterday, reports Vísir.

The boy and his mother were driving on Laugavegur when two intoxicated men approached their car. One of the men swung open the backdoor of the vehicle and the woman shouted at him telling him to close the door and to go away. Police say that the men complied and left.

However, when the woman had driven further down Laugavegur she noticed that the other backdoor was open and that her son’s face was covered in blood, it appears that he had been punched.

Resisted arrest

Guðmundur Pétur Guðmundsson, detective chief inspector for the Capital Area Police Department, said that the men had been arrested shortly after, but had resisted arrest and that it had required eight officers to take them into custody.

“We had to use considerable force as the men were very difficult,” Guðmundur said.

According to Vísir the child was not seriously injured, but is in a severe shock.