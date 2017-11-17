Hallgrímskirkja Raking In The Millions

The most iconic building in Reykjavík, Hallgrímskirkja, has seen it’s income from entry fees to its tower increase eightfold in the past sex years, according to Fréttablaðið.

Last year, the income from the tower trips increased by 77 million ISK and totalled 238 million, compared to just 27.2 million in 2010. That is an increase of 775% in the period.

The church is doing really well financially and last year had a net profit of 82 million.

The fees for adults are 900 ISK and 100 for children aged 6-16.

Just imagine if you had to pay to post Instagram pictures of the thing, then they’d really be rolling in it. Praise the lord!