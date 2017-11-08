Be Great, Adopt A Homeless Cat And Become Less Lonely

We’ve noticed dear readers that you love cats and that’s cool because cats are cool. And there are plenty of cats in Reykjavík–around 20,000 in fact–but sadly not all cat owners are good and some of our furry feline friends end up homeless. When they do, the awesome people at the cat shelter Kattholt take them in and try to find them a home.

I have a cat, his name is Leó and despite occasionally biting me when he gets excited he’s really cool. And seeing as you dear reader loves cats, then why not be great and adopt one? Think about all those horrible cold winter nights you’ll spend alone because nobody came home with you from the club. Just imagine, instead of crying you’ll cuddle a cat. Now that sounds like a good deal.

Meet a couple of Kattholt cats needing a home:

So, you see there is cat out there for everyone and you have no excuse not to be awesome and adopt one.

