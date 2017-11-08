News
Be Great, Adopt A Homeless Cat And Become Less Lonely

Be Great, Adopt A Homeless Cat And Become Less Lonely

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Kattholt
Laufey Jóhannesdóttir

Published November 8, 2017

We’ve noticed dear readers that you love cats and that’s cool because cats are cool. And there are plenty of cats in Reykjavík–around 20,000 in fact–but sadly not all cat owners are good and some of our furry feline friends end up homeless. When they do, the awesome people at the cat shelter Kattholt take them in and try to find them a home.

I have a cat, his name is Leó and despite occasionally biting me when he gets excited he’s really cool. And seeing as you dear reader loves cats, then why not be great and adopt one? Think about all those horrible cold winter nights you’ll spend alone because nobody came home with you from the club. Just imagine, instead of crying you’ll cuddle a cat. Now that sounds like a good deal.

Leó with his favourite teddy bear. Probably considering biting me.

Meet a couple of Kattholt cats needing a home:

Alex is around 5 month old. His demeanour suggests an interest in the Romantic poets.

This is Dedda, she looks a bit like Leó and is, therefore, awesome.

You can tell from Iðunn’s stare that she’ll listen to your relationship problems long after your friends have gotten tired of you.

Agga likes to watch Netflix, but is not a fan of Amazon Prime.

So, you see there is cat out there for everyone and you have no excuse not to be awesome and adopt one.
Also, follow Keeping Up With the Kattarshians.

Latest

News
Rent 14 Square Metre Room For 100,000 – Toilet In The Shower!

Rent 14 Square Metre Room For 100,000 – Toilet In The Shower!

by

Have you ever daydreamed about being able to take a shit in the shower? Well, good news everybody, now you

News
United Silicon Founder Claims Sneeze Caused Him To Speed At 180km/h

United Silicon Founder Claims Sneeze Caused Him To Speed At 180km/h

by

Magnús Ólafur Garðarsson, the founder and former CEO of Iceland’s most popular company United Silicon–which seems to mainly produce poisonous

News
Circumstances Of Accident That Lead To Death Of Couple & Child Unknown

Circumstances Of Accident That Lead To Death Of Couple & Child Unknown

by

Last Friday, a couple in their thirties and their five year old daughter died in a tragic accident when their

News
Björk Moves Further Into The Future: Allows Fans To Buy New Album With Cryptocurrency

Björk Moves Further Into The Future: Allows Fans To Buy New Album With Cryptocurrency

by

Iceland’s most famous person and perennial entrepreneur Björk has announced that her more tech-savvy listeners can buy her new album ‘Utopia’ with

News
Polish Couple & Young Daughter Die In Harbour Accident

Polish Couple & Young Daughter Die In Harbour Accident

by

A Polish couple and their daughter died last Friday after their car fell into the harbour at Árskógssandur in the

News
Elections ’17: Four-Party Coalition Talks Break Down

Elections ’17: Four-Party Coalition Talks Break Down

by

Formal coalition talks between the Left-Greens, the Social Democrats, the Progressives and the Pirates have broken down. This coalition will

Show Me More!