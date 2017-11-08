News
United Silicon Founder Claims Sneeze Caused Him To Speed At 180km/h

Elías Þórsson
Art Bicnick

Published November 8, 2017

Magnús Ólafur Garðarsson, the founder and former CEO of Iceland’s most popular company United Silicon–which seems to mainly produce poisonous fumes– claimed in court that a sneeze possibly caused him to drive his Tesla at 180km/h on Reykjanesbraut between Reykjavík and Keflavík, reports Vísir. Reykjanesbraut has a top speed of 90km/h.

The speeding led to Magnús crashing into another car, hospitalising the driver of the other vehicle in the process. The crux of his defence is that the speed log in his 20 million ISK Tesla Model S P85 is not admissible as evidence. As well as his claim that police had no right to access the information without a court order.

United lawsuit

Currently, Magnús is engaged in another court battle against his former company and Arion Bank. The two companies claim that Magnús embezzled 500 million ISK, while CEO of United Silicon.

Environmental authorities forced their factory to shut down operations last September.

Silicon sneeze

Ironically for the owner of a company that has been accused of breaking environmental regulations and polluting the homes of its neighbours, Magnús’ Tesla has the vanity plate “NO-CO2”. Thanks for thinking about the environment Magnús!

But maybe the sneeze was caused from inhaling too many toxic fumes while at the office.

