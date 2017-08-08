News
“I Thought Quality Of Life Mattered More”

“I Thought Quality Of Life Mattered More”

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published August 8, 2017

Residents in Reykjanesbær in Suðurnes felt the effects of pollution from the nearby United Silicon plant last weekend. This is yet another incident of many between the town and the plant, and residents have had enough.

RÚV reports that due to decrease electrical flow to the main oven, it operated at a lower temperature than usual last weekend, which actually leads to increased pollution. Nearby residents were aware of the matter due to the strong smell of the emissions.

Ragnhildur L. Guðmundsdóttir, who lives in the area and suffers from sensitive lungs, is also the director of the group Opponents of Heavy Industry in Helguvík. She told reporters that the plant is making life worse for those living in the area.

“This plant should have lost its operating license long ago,” she said. “I don’t understand it. I thought that quality of life mattered more [than the plant].”

As reported, there have been numerous environmental issues with this particular plant.

Last November, nurse María Magnúsdóttir sought medical attention after pollutants coming from the plant caused chemical burns to the mucous membranes of her mouth and throat. More residents visited local health clinics with similar complaints. United Silicon responded by saying this was a one-time “beginner’s mistake.” But then things got worse.

Videos taken within the plant itself were leaked to the media. These videos showed that the plant regularly unleashes unidentified emissions into the surrounding air. The plant says these emissions are relatively harmless silica dust, but respiratory complaints from area residents still continued.

Follow-up conducted by the municipality of Reykjanesbær, where the plant is located, showed that arsenic levels in the air around the plant were approximately 20 times the acceptable limits set by the Environment Agency of Iceland. Calls for shutting the plant down began to get louder.

In April, operations at the plant were at last brought to a halt. Reykjanesbær residents began to breathe easier. In the interim, specialists from Norway were flown in to review the entire manufacturing process at United Silicon, and offer counsel with the help of the Environment Agency on how to improve matters.

This process continued for several weeks. Then, late last May, United Silicon operations commenced anew, under the strict supervision of the Environment Agency. It is as yet unknown how much the Environment Agency’s involvement in getting the plant operational has cost taxpayers.

Latest

News
Icelanders Less Favourable, More Neutral Towards Tourists

Icelanders Less Favourable, More Neutral Towards Tourists

by

A new poll from Market and Media Research shows that the majority of Icelanders still view tourists favourably, albeit in

News
Iceland Tops List Of Most Expensive Airbnb Prices In Europe

Iceland Tops List Of Most Expensive Airbnb Prices In Europe

by

Iceland has once again distinguished itself in the tourism arena, albeit not in a way it would necessarily consider good

News
Missing In Iceland: Nail Salons

Missing In Iceland: Nail Salons

by

There are spas in Iceland where one can pay exorbitant amounts of money to get one’s nails painted, but those

News
Reader’s Letter: “Help Womans To Make Love”

Reader’s Letter: “Help Womans To Make Love”

by

Hello, I’m Flo from Romania. I’m looking for dating and job in Iceland. I remember one article when it says

News
News: The Top Stories, July 14th–July 27th

News: The Top Stories, July 14th–July 27th

by

It’s been a dry two weeks here up North, news wise, and for a weekend the weather decided to mirror

News
Iceland To Import Minke Whale Meat As Not Enough Are Hunted

Iceland To Import Minke Whale Meat As Not Enough Are Hunted

by

Only 17 minke whales have been caught in Iceland so far this year, which means that whale meat will have

Show Me More!