News
Prices Go Up At Costco

Prices Go Up At Costco

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published November 3, 2017

Prices at Costco have increased by as much as 26% for some items, undermining their image as the cheaper place to shop in Iceland.

In a pricing poll conducted by Fréttablaðið, in conjunction with the Icelandic Confederation of Labour Unions, it has come to light that most of the 15 items they reviewed have increased in price between last July and last September.

The most significant increase was with 400g packs of Smjörvi margarine, which went from 379 ISK to 479 ISK over this period of time. In fact, nine of the 15 items reviewed increased in price, while four items stayed unchanged, and only two items – red apples and raw skyr – decreased in price.

The news may come as a surprise to those who followed the opening of Costco here in Iceland.

At the time, the American chain store was offering prices that cut far below would Icelandic shops were offering, leading many to worry that domestic retailers would be unable to compete. While Costco may still offer a greater variety of goods than Icelandic grocery stores, their prices appear to be trending towards being more in line with what consumers find on offer at other shops in the country.

Latest

News
City Buses To Run Later At Night

City Buses To Run Later At Night

by

Numerous city bus routes will be running later at night next year, with some routes running as late as 4:30

News
Elections ’17: Party Leaders Respond To Possible Left-Centre Government

Elections ’17: Party Leaders Respond To Possible Left-Centre Government

by

Unity is the centrepiece of formal 4-party coalition talks, which begin today. Potential opposition parties, mostly on the right, are

News
Elections ’17: Left-Greens Get Mandate To Form Iceland’s Next Government

Elections ’17: Left-Greens Get Mandate To Form Iceland’s Next Government

by

Formal 4-party talks will now begin for forming Iceland’s next ruling coalition, with Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir as the new

News
Elections ’17: Iceland May Get 4-Party Left-To-Centre Government

Elections ’17: Iceland May Get 4-Party Left-To-Centre Government

by

RÚV reports that Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir will be meeting with President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson at 16:00 today. Sources believe

News
Reykjavík AI Festival Starts Tomorrow

Reykjavík AI Festival Starts Tomorrow

by

The Reykjavík Artificial Intelligence Festival begins tomorrow, ready to address both the fears and misconceptions about AI’s impact on our

News
Elections ’17: Five-Party Coalition Possibly In The Works

Elections ’17: Five-Party Coalition Possibly In The Works

by

Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir may be Iceland’s next Prime Minister, if current five-party coalition talks go as well as hoped.

Show Me More!