City Buses To Run Later At Night

Numerous city bus routes will be running later at night next year, with some routes running as late as 4:30 on weekends.

Vísir reports that big changes are in store at Strætó, the company that maintains Reykjavík area bus routes. Amongst these changes is that bus service will run later next year.

Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 15 and 18 will run until about 1:00, instead of the midnight deadline they currently abide. Furthermore, routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 11 will run until 4:00 to 4:30 on early Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Bear in mind, though, that this late night weekend service would only carry people out of downtown; not into it.

The demand for later bus service, in particular on weekends, has long been at the forefront of the discussion about mass transit in Reykjavík. With these new changes, we predict that suburban people will party in Reykjavík in greater numbers over the weekend, but will also be less likely to take up valuable space in line for taxis.