Iceland’s Most Compelling Band Releases New Video

Hatari, arguably the most compelling band in Iceland right now, released a new video last Saturday.

The video is for their song Ódýr (Cheap), which will be on their EP being released tomorrow.

We have long been fans of Hatari, giving them the best live band accolade last January, and for good reason. Their music is hard to define, although some have attempted to classify it as industrial goth. Apart from their aesthetic, their lyrics express sharp social criticism, but you don’t need to understand Icelandic to enjoy them.

Do yourself a favour today and take five minutes to relish the darkness with Hatari.