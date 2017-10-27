News
Pets Now Allowed In Icelandic Restaurants

Pets Now Allowed In Icelandic Restaurants

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
jxson
Sheri
5chw4r7z
Taro the Shiba Inu

Published October 27, 2017

I have a dream that one day I can walk into a coffeeshop where all the baristas are corgis. I have a dream that a Mexican restaurant will open up on Laugavegur where all the servers are Norwegian Forest cats. I have a dream that I am greeted by a Moluccan Cockatoo when I arrive at Bæjarins Beztu.

Yesterday, those dreams took a step closer to reality.

Off the leash

“They can just come tomorrow, or today,” Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources Björt Ólafsdóttir told Vísir as she signed a regulation change that will allow cats and dogs in restaurants.

Certain requirements must be met, but that’s cool.

“The new regulations states that it must be very clearly visible by a door or something that a pet is allowed into the establishment in question,” Björt said. “This does not apply for public places like health clinics or such, because people aren’t there voluntarily. But this applies to restauranteurs who want to open up their doors.”

Seeing as this just happened we don’t have any pictures of pets in Reykjavík restaurants yet. But we’ve compiled a collection of possible future scenes in Reykjavík:

 

“Is it pawsible to get a hot dog?”

“What a woofderful day”

“Wait a minute, I ordered a catuccino!”

“These prices are barking mad.”

Latest

News
Vakan Aims To Drum Up The Youth Vote

Vakan Aims To Drum Up The Youth Vote

by

Grapevine caught up with Marta Sigríður Pétursdóttir of Vakan; the non-profit organisation putting on a free concert encouraging young Icelanders

News
Iceland’s Most Compelling Band Releases New Video

Iceland’s Most Compelling Band Releases New Video

by

Hatari, arguably the most compelling band in Iceland right now, released a new video last Saturday. The video is for

News
Tourist Attacked On Laugavegur

Tourist Attacked On Laugavegur

by

A tourist was assault by two Icelanders on Reykjavík’s main street last night, and one suspect is now in police

News
Final Polls Before Elections: Iceland’s Next Gov’t Anything But Certain

Final Polls Before Elections: Iceland’s Next Gov’t Anything But Certain

by

Two polls released today show a tight race for Iceland’s parliamentary parties, as the country votes for a new government

News
Iceland Time Is Bullshit – All Our Clocks Are Wrong

Iceland Time Is Bullshit – All Our Clocks Are Wrong

by

“As it stands today, the time is 06:30 when we wake up at 07:00 if we look to the position

News
Coast Guard Stops Unregistered Tour Guide Boat 4 Times Over Capacity

Coast Guard Stops Unregistered Tour Guide Boat 4 Times Over Capacity

by

Just past 23:00 yesterday, the Icelandic Coast Guard vessel Þór was notified that a sightseeing boat was sailing with an

Show Me More!