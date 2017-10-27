Pets Now Allowed In Icelandic Restaurants

I have a dream that one day I can walk into a coffeeshop where all the baristas are corgis. I have a dream that a Mexican restaurant will open up on Laugavegur where all the servers are Norwegian Forest cats. I have a dream that I am greeted by a Moluccan Cockatoo when I arrive at Bæjarins Beztu.

Yesterday, those dreams took a step closer to reality.

Off the leash

“They can just come tomorrow, or today,” Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources Björt Ólafsdóttir told Vísir as she signed a regulation change that will allow cats and dogs in restaurants.

Certain requirements must be met, but that’s cool.

“The new regulations states that it must be very clearly visible by a door or something that a pet is allowed into the establishment in question,” Björt said. “This does not apply for public places like health clinics or such, because people aren’t there voluntarily. But this applies to restauranteurs who want to open up their doors.”

Seeing as this just happened we don’t have any pictures of pets in Reykjavík restaurants yet. But we’ve compiled a collection of possible future scenes in Reykjavík: