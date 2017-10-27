Tourist Attacked On Laugavegur

A tourist was assault by two Icelanders on Reykjavík’s main street last night, and one suspect is now in police custody.

MBL reports that the tourist in question, originally from Thailand, was assaulted in front of the Bónus supermarket on Laugavegur at about 19:00 last night. He was taken to the hospital with internal injuries, but police say he was not badly injured. It is uncertain if the attack was racially motivated.

Police say they have one of the attackers, a young Icelander, in custody, and the other suspected is still being sought by authorities.

No weapons were used in the assault, and it is uncertain what sparked the incident. If you were a witness of the assault, you are advised to contact the police at their non-emergency number, 444 2500.