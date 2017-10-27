News
Tourist Attacked On Laugavegur

Tourist Attacked On Laugavegur

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Mr.choppers/Wikimedia Commons

Published October 27, 2017

A tourist was assault by two Icelanders on Reykjavík’s main street last night, and one suspect is now in police custody.

MBL reports that the tourist in question, originally from Thailand, was assaulted in front of the Bónus supermarket on Laugavegur at about 19:00 last night. He was taken to the hospital with internal injuries, but police say he was not badly injured. It is uncertain if the attack was racially motivated.

Police say they have one of the attackers, a young Icelander, in custody, and the other suspected is still being sought by authorities.

No weapons were used in the assault, and it is uncertain what sparked the incident. If you were a witness of the assault, you are advised to contact the police at their non-emergency number, 444 2500.

Latest

News
Vakan Aims To Drum Up The Youth Vote

Vakan Aims To Drum Up The Youth Vote

by

Grapevine caught up with Marta Sigríður Pétursdóttir of Vakan; the non-profit organisation putting on a free concert encouraging young Icelanders

News
Pets Now Allowed In Icelandic Restaurants

Pets Now Allowed In Icelandic Restaurants

by

I have a dream that one day I can walk into a coffeeshop where all the baristas are corgis. I

News
Iceland’s Most Compelling Band Releases New Video

Iceland’s Most Compelling Band Releases New Video

by

Hatari, arguably the most compelling band in Iceland right now, released a new video last Saturday. The video is for

News
Final Polls Before Elections: Iceland’s Next Gov’t Anything But Certain

Final Polls Before Elections: Iceland’s Next Gov’t Anything But Certain

by

Two polls released today show a tight race for Iceland’s parliamentary parties, as the country votes for a new government

News
Iceland Time Is Bullshit – All Our Clocks Are Wrong

Iceland Time Is Bullshit – All Our Clocks Are Wrong

by

“As it stands today, the time is 06:30 when we wake up at 07:00 if we look to the position

News
Coast Guard Stops Unregistered Tour Guide Boat 4 Times Over Capacity

Coast Guard Stops Unregistered Tour Guide Boat 4 Times Over Capacity

by

Just past 23:00 yesterday, the Icelandic Coast Guard vessel Þór was notified that a sightseeing boat was sailing with an

Show Me More!