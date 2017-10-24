Icelandic Police Search For American Man Last Seen October 13

Update: Police they have found the man’s body.

South Iceland Police are searching for an American man of Indian descent who has been missing since October 13, reports Vísir.

The man arrived in Iceland the day before and was supposed to catch a flight to Paris on the 13. He was then scheduled to return to the US on October 19.

Police said they will attempt to locate his rental car and that currently they are checking major tourist spots in south Iceland. Should the search fail to yield results they will ask the public for assistance.

Girlfriend worried

The man’s name is Jaspinderjit Singh and his girlfriend wrote on Instagram that the last she knew he was checking out at the HI Hostel by Skógafoss waterfall.

guys, my friends brother is missing and we’re all very worried about his whereabouts. Please help his family get in touch with him!!! 😔 pic.twitter.com/TGBxPw1dqq — Daman (@damanks3) October 22, 2017

“We have not heard from him since he was in Iceland and was supposed to start at his new job today,” she wrote.

She describes Jaspinderjit as 1.73 metres tall, being of Indian descent and that he was last seen wearing a black Puma jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, black pants, Nike sneakers and carrying a North Face backpack. She also wrote that he typically wears plastic black rimmed glasses.

Family asking for help

His sister also wrote a plea on Instagram for people with any knowledge of his whereabouts to be in touch. Yesterday, on October 23 she posted the following on Instagram:

“…my brother went on vacation to Paris and he had a layover in Iceland for about a day, he sent me pics in Iceland the day he landed but after that we haven’t gotten in touch with him AT ALL and it’s been about 10 days (he was supposed to be back on Thursday but we din’t hear about any delays, we didn’t hear anything from him,” his sister wrote on Instagram.

She added that his family had tried contacting airlines, airports, car rental companies and embassies without luck. She claims that Jaspinderjit usually keeps in regular contact when he goes travelling.

