News
Icelandic Police Search For American Man Last Seen October 13

Icelandic Police Search For American Man Last Seen October 13

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson

Published October 24, 2017

Update: Police they have found the man’s body.

South Iceland Police are searching for an American man of Indian descent who has been missing since October 13, reports Vísir.

The man arrived in Iceland the day before and was supposed to catch a flight to Paris on the 13. He was then scheduled to return to the US on October 19.

Police said they will attempt to locate his rental car and that currently they are checking major tourist spots in south Iceland. Should the search fail to yield results they will ask the public for assistance.

Girlfriend worried

The man’s name is Jaspinderjit Singh and his girlfriend wrote on Instagram that the last she knew he was checking out at the HI Hostel by Skógafoss waterfall.

“We have not heard from him since he was in Iceland and was supposed to start at his new job today,” she wrote.

She describes Jaspinderjit as 1.73 metres tall, being of Indian descent and that he was last seen wearing a black Puma jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, black pants, Nike sneakers and carrying a North Face backpack. She also wrote that he typically wears plastic black rimmed glasses.

Family asking for help

His sister also wrote a plea on Instagram for people with any knowledge of his whereabouts to be in touch. Yesterday, on October 23 she posted the following on Instagram:

“…my brother went on vacation to Paris and he had a layover in Iceland for about a day, he sent me pics in Iceland the day he landed but after that we haven’t gotten in touch with him AT ALL and it’s been about 10 days (he was supposed to be back on Thursday but we din’t hear about any delays, we didn’t hear anything from him,” his sister wrote on Instagram.

She added that his family had tried contacting airlines, airports, car rental companies and embassies without luck. She claims that Jaspinderjit usually keeps in regular contact when he goes travelling.

Last week, we reported that 70-80 People Have vanished without a trace in Iceland since 1930.

Latest

News
Missing American Tourist Believed To Be Found Dead

Missing American Tourist Believed To Be Found Dead

by

The American tourist who we reported earlier today was missing has possibly been found deceased. Just past 15:00 today the

News
Highest Earning Icelandic Airbnber Made 236 Million ISK

Highest Earning Icelandic Airbnber Made 236 Million ISK

by

According to figures from the newly launched tourism fact database Mælaborði ferðaþjónustunnar, the individual who made the most from renting

News
Steak Out Catches 3 Men Stealing 100s Of Kilos Of Meat

Steak Out Catches 3 Men Stealing 100s Of Kilos Of Meat

by

The police in Suðurnes has arrested three men suspected of stealing at least hundreds of kilos of meat over the

News
Icelandic Women Will Effectively Work For Free From October 30 Onwards

Icelandic Women Will Effectively Work For Free From October 30 Onwards

by

Due to the gender wage gap, women across Europe will effectively be working without pay for a large portion of

News
More Eagles In Iceland Than At Any Point Since Late 19th Century

More Eagles In Iceland Than At Any Point Since Late 19th Century

by

Good news everyone! Not since the time of the Gothic novel, Victorian sensibilities and rampant homophobia against Oscar Wilde have

News
Finally The Church Bells Of Hallgrímskirkja Will Toll Once Again

Finally The Church Bells Of Hallgrímskirkja Will Toll Once Again

by

Since last year the church bells of the Reykjavík landmark Hallgrímskirkja have remained silent, but now, a year later will

Show Me More!