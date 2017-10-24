News
Steak Out Catches 3 Men Stealing 100s Of Kilos Of Meat

Elías Þórsson
Published October 24, 2017

The police in Suðurnes has arrested three men suspected of stealing at least hundreds of kilos of meat over the past four to five years, reports RÚV.

Two of the men are employees of a company that services airlines in the Keflavík International Airport and for years they had used their access to plunder the airport’s meat locker. Following a search of the third man’s house police found 168 kilos of meat.

Not content with just taking meat, the trio also stole cartons of cigarettes and eighteen cartons were found at one of the their residence.

Meaty matter

Police steaked out the airport and through surveillance cameras the men were kobe in the act–recording them taking 30 boxes of meat. After being grilled by investigators one of the men admitted to having sold the meat for 2,000 to 2,500 per kilo. It would seem their misteak was greed.

We assume that following the arrest the airport will beef up security in order to prevent a similar meaty matter in the future. The owners of the meat have fillet charges.

