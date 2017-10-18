70-80 People Vanished Without A Trace In Iceland Since 1930

Saknað – íslensk mannshvörf 1930-2018 (Missing – Vanished Icelanders 1930-2018) is the working title of a book by Bjarki H. Hall, slated for release in the latter part of 2017, reports MBL.

“The oldest disappearance I’ll cover is from 1930,” Bjarki said. “From what I can gather, from 1920 to now, around 70-80 have vanished without a trace in Iceland. These disappearances vary in how mysterious they are.”

The book will especially focus on 20-30 cases, with the year 1974 having a special significance. That year, the two most famous cases of missing persons happened–the disappearances of Guðmundur Einarsson and Geirfinnur Einarsson. But that year there were also two more mysterious cases, which makes the year very perplexing indeed.

Aliens

Could 1974 hold any significance? It was also the year when spaceship Skylab 4 returned to Earth after 84 days in orbit. Coincidence? Absolutely.