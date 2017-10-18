Volunteers Gather 3 Tonnes Of Plastic From Hornstrandir Nature Preserve

Annually since 2014, the volunteer organisation Hreinni Hornstrandir (Cleaner Hornstrandir) has travelled to the stunning Westfjords nature preserve to clean up the large amount of plastic that washes up on shore.

It used to be that the currents just brought with it driftwood–which was a massive boon to local farmers–but now it’s mainly human made trash that litters the beaches.

“After a rather cold day we gathered over three tonnes of plastic,” the group wrote on its Facebook page. “We’d set out with 25 people on the coast guard ship Þór and after a good days work we enjoyed lamb on board before the tired volunteers were taken home.”



Hoping to inspire others

The organisation was founded around cleaning the local area, but they hope that their good deeds will inspire people far and away to take up the cause and fight against the dumping of plastic.

“We want to raise the issue of trash in the ocean–especially plastic,” they wrote. “Although our local impact is great, they are but a drop in the ocean.”

“But we hope that we can inspire people to think about their actions and take care of the environment. Equally, we hope that people will start organising their own cleanup efforts, or to do what they can to help. If we all make an effort we can achieve great things.”

Visit Hornstrandir

The actions of volunteers are very admirable, as Hornstrandir is one of the country’s most beautiful spots.

