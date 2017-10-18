News
LungA School To Offer Scholarships For Icelandic Applicants

Words by
@brainlove

Published October 18, 2017

The East Iceland LungA School—an offshoot from the popular music and arts festival—has announced that they’re starting a scholarship for Icelandic students. The programme offers to part-cover tuition fees, starting with the Spring programme of 2018.

The scholarship fund will be divided between successful Icelandic applicants. The programme starts in Seydisfjordur on the 8th on January.

The LungA School has proven popular since its inception, and offers training, mentoring and support in a diverse variety of creative fields.

The deadline for scholarship applications in November 10, and you can find more information about applying here. You can read an interview with the school’s founders, taken back in 2014, here.

