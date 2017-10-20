News
Tourist Risks Life For Cool Video At Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

Elías Þórsson
Published October 20, 2017

Last month, the Grapevine reported on a tourist who risked her life for the perfect picture at Gullfoss, but now another social media likes-hunter has gone one further by taking a video of him walking on a narrow ledge at the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon.

In the video you can see a foolhardy man walk over a very narrow, rocky ledge with a drop of tens of metres on either side filming into the canyon. It’s not for people terrified of heights.

It doesn’t really seem to matter how many times it’s stressed for some that you shouldn’t do stupid, life threatening stuff for likes on social media–some people just seem addicted.

Inspired to stop being stupid

The Iceland tourism promoter Inspired By Iceland has created the Tourist Pledge in the hope that tourists in Iceland be on their best behaviour. It might be something of a tacky poem, but you get the point …

I pledge to be a responsible tourist.

When I explore new places
I will leave them as I found them.

I will take photos to die for,
without dying for them.

I will follow the road into the unknown,
But never venture off the road.

And I will only park where I am supposed to.

When I sleep out under the stars,
I’ll stay within a campsite.

And when nature calls,
I won’t answer the call on nature.

I will be prepared for all weathers,
All possibilities and all adventures.

