News
Island Life: News From The Icelandic Countryside

Island Life: News From The Icelandic Countryside

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 20, 2017

Remember last issue when we reported that a fish had escaped from a fish farm in the Westfjörds? Well, further investigations were made, and it has come to light that this was likely a one-off, at least for that particular fish farm. It was determined that there was no great escape of fish, and so the fugitive in question must have been an exceptionally crafty one. Not too crafty, though; it was caught, after all.

In more heartwarming news, an Icelander from Akranes, Vera Knútsdóttir, welcomed the press to her home to recount her experiences working for UNICEF in Somalia. She said that while she worked in decidedly dangerous areas, and could have been the target of a terrorist attack, she never personally felt as though she was in any danger. Which is most certainly a net plus.

Have you ever watched Grey’s Anatomy in Iceland? If so, you may have noticed that it is subtitled by one Ágústa Rúnarsdóttir. She lives in the south Iceland town of Selfoss, and told reporters that she has “a love-hate relationship” with the show. To clarify, she finds some of the events “ridiculous” and “hard to believe,” but at the same time, she has come to “care deeply” for some of the characters. Certainly anyone who has ever watched the show can sympathise.

Latest

News
Finance Paper Pays For Anonymous Smear Articles On Facebook

Finance Paper Pays For Anonymous Smear Articles On Facebook

by

Viðskiptablaðið, a financial newspaper with a decidedly conservative bent, has been publishing anonymous articles smearing Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir and

News
Tourist Risks Life For Cool Video At Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

Tourist Risks Life For Cool Video At Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

by

Last month, the Grapevine reported on a tourist who risked her life for the perfect picture at Gullfoss, but now

News
Island Life: News From The Icelandic Countryside

Island Life: News From The Icelandic Countryside

by

A salmon that was caught in the Laugardalsá river in the Westfjords bears all the signs of being an escaped

News
The Sigur Rós Music Festival Gets Juicier–Way Juicier

The Sigur Rós Music Festival Gets Juicier–Way Juicier

by

Sigur Rós’ brainchild the music festival Norður og Niður announced a serious lineup update today. What is already looking like

News
LungA School To Offer Scholarships For Icelandic Applicants

LungA School To Offer Scholarships For Icelandic Applicants

by

The East Iceland LungA School—an offshoot from the popular music and arts festival—has announced that they’re starting a scholarship for

News
Volunteers Gather 3 Tonnes Of Plastic From Hornstrandir Nature Preserve

Volunteers Gather 3 Tonnes Of Plastic From Hornstrandir Nature Preserve

by

Annually since 2014, the volunteer organisation Hreinni Hornstrandir (Cleaner Hornstrandir) has travelled to the stunning Westfjords nature preserve to clean

Show Me More!