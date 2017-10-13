News
Most Icelanders With Positive Outlook Towards Immigrants

Most Icelanders With Positive Outlook Towards Immigrants

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 13, 2017

If you have newly moved to Iceland or are considering doing so, it may please you to learn that a significant majority of Icelanders will be ready to welcome you.

According to a new poll conducted by the Social Science department of the University of Iceland, Icelanders have a decidedly positive outlook towards immigrants. The poll reached an even distribution of Icelanders across gender, age, location and education. The response rate was 65%.

Of those who responded, about 60% said their believed immigrants have a positive effect on Icelandic society, while only 18% believed they had a negative impact. 22% believed the effect of immigrants on society was negligible. Those who had any connections to actual immigrants in Iceland were more likely to view them positively.

When asked if immigration should be increased, decreased, or kept at the same level, 36% said they believed Iceland should have more immigrants; 30% said immigration should remain steady, and 34% said it should be reduced.

Immigration has been on the rise in Iceland and, according to data from Statistics Iceland, 8.9% of the population hails from abroad.

Latest

News
Car Crash Pigs Given Much Needed Rest Before Being Slaughtered

Car Crash Pigs Given Much Needed Rest Before Being Slaughtered

by

Yesterday we reported on the 114 pigs that had a car accident in Árnessýsla in the south of Iceland. Despite

News
Gender Wage Gap: Growing In Some Sectors, Shrinking In Others

Gender Wage Gap: Growing In Some Sectors, Shrinking In Others

by

Iceland has a well-deserved reputation for being one of the most egalitarian countries in the world, not least of all

News
Reykjavík To Form Special Airbnb Committee

Reykjavík To Form Special Airbnb Committee

by

Reykjavík City Council approved yesterday morning the creation of a committee that would begin talks with Airbnb. Vísir reports the

News
Pirate Party MP Forced To Wear Eyepatch To TV Debate

Pirate Party MP Forced To Wear Eyepatch To TV Debate

by

Pirate Party MP Eva Pandora Baldursdóttir wrote on Facebook that due to unforeseen circumstances she’d be forced to wear an

News
Twitter Trolls Backstabbing Loser Turncoat Aron Jóhannsson

Twitter Trolls Backstabbing Loser Turncoat Aron Jóhannsson

by

Oh, Aron, Aron, Aron. What did you do? You played 10 games for our under 21 team–even scored a goal!

News
114 Pigs In A Car Crash In South Iceland

114 Pigs In A Car Crash In South Iceland

by

A truck transporting 114 pigs in Árnsessýsla in South Iceland flipped on its side yesterday. The local fire department wrote

Show Me More!