Gender Wage Gap: Growing In Some Sectors, Shrinking In Others

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Marta Manso/Wikimedia Commons

Published October 13, 2017

Iceland has a well-deserved reputation for being one of the most egalitarian countries in the world, not least of all when it comes to gender issues. This does not, however, mean everything is perfect. RÚV reports, according to data gathered by two labour unions, that while the gender wage gap is decreasing in some sectors, it is increasing in others.

According to data compiled by SFR – a union of national government and non-profit workers – the gender wage gap within their ranks is now at 13%. It was smallest in 2013, at 7%, but is now where it was before the 2008 financial crash.

However, the gender wage gap has been shrinking amongst workers within STRV, the union of Reykjavík City workers. It is now at only 4%; in 2013, it was at 9%.

Iceland made international headlines last spring when parliament passed a law requiring businesses to prove they offer equal pay to their employees. The implementation and enforcement of this principle is still apparently a struggle, not least of all in the public sector.

