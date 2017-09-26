News
Google Translate Icelandic News: Spanish Balls & Ribbed Off Jaws

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
RÚV screengrab
MBL screengrab
Vísir screengrab

Published September 26, 2017

Icelandic news are interesting (somewhat), Google Translate is amazing, but together they make for a strange and confusing cocktail. Therefore, every Tuesday we’ll bring you all the biggest headlines in Iceland via the finest translation software in the world.

Now, football can be dangerous. Cruciate ligaments can tear, concussions can occur and legs can break. But this suggestion from Iceland’s top football referee Gunnar Jarl Jónsson seems like a step too far. I mean, I like blood, death and violence as much as the next guy, but I don’t know if I’d be comfortable watching Gylfi Sigurðsson tear Ronaldo’s jaw off. But then again, variety is the spice of life, so maybe this is the next big thing. The Football Games.

There have been a lot of political rumblings in Iceland recently, with the government crashing following #pedogate. We have elections (again) so, therefore, we support this new move in parliament. Outgoing Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson and Pirate Party MP Smári McCarthy sending each other drugs by appointment seems like a good way to bond and relax. Go drugs!

Oh, the life of a Premier League football manager is rough. After just over 70 days, Frank de Boer was fired from his job at Crystal Palace. But as a way to relax he is now heading to the Spanish Ball. There we are sure he’ll enjoy champagne, aristocrats and masquerades. Waltz your troubles away de Boer, waltz your troubles away.

There are limitations to everything and Pepsi is no different. And one brave Bjarni has gone where no man has gone before–to the Pepsi-boundary. How did he go to this? Well, that is the question on every Icelander’s lips at the moment.

