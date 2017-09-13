The Mountain Fights Washed Up Belgian Action Star

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known by his nom de guerre The Mountain, is among the stars in the upcoming martial arts film ‘Kickboxer: Retaliation’. The movie boasts of a star studded cast including Jean-Claude Van Damme, ageing boxer Mike Tyson and former Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho (for some reason), who plays Ronaldo.

The movie is a sequel to the unknown 2016 movie ‘Kickboxer: Vengeance’, which was a sequel to the 1989 film ‘Kickboxer’, all starring Van Damme, who is best know for his roles in critically acclaimed movies such as Street Fighter, Universal Soldier and Universal Soldier: The Return.

In the movie Hafþór stars as Mongkut, described as a “beast of a man”, who Kurt, the protagonist, has to fight in order to be allowed to leave Thailand.

Potentially this means that the movie is a contemplative, yet hard hitting Kafkaesque critique on the world’s immigration and refugee systems, and the difficulty of obtaining travel visas.

‘Kickboxer: Retaliation’ is set to be released later this month.