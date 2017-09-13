News
Hazara Youth On Hunger Strike Now Hospitalised

Hazara Youth On Hunger Strike Now Hospitalised

Words by
@pauldfontaine

Published September 13, 2017

Ramazan Fayazi, an asylum seeker originally from Afghanistan, began his hunger strike late last month. People close to Ramazan have told Grapevine he was admitted to the hospital two days ago with dangerously low blood sugar levels, and is in great pain.

As reported, Ramazan has been living in Iceland since last January. He came here seeking asylum from his native Afghanistan, where he faced concerted persecution on account of being Hazara, an ethnic minority in the country who are considered one of the most persecuted groups in the world.

The case is particularly strange in light of the fact that Iceland has granted asylum to Hazara people before, as was the case of Torpikey Farrash and Maryam Raísi, who also came to Iceland from Sweden after Swedish authorities threatened to deport them back to Afghanistan.

Ramazan’s father was killed, and he was abandoned by his mother when he was only seven years old. He stayed with an abusive cousin for some time, in a region frequently attacked by raiders and bandits. After several people he knew were killed, he opted to flee for his life. His journey would take him through Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Greece, Macedonia, Slovenia, Austria, and Germany, before finally reaching Sweden when he was 17 years old.

Sweden, in an agreement with the EU, deports refugees from Afghanistan by default. As he has no one left in the Afghanistan, he made the decision to come to Iceland. Unfortunately, he has received his third negative response from immigration authorities and was informed he will soon be deported to Sweden, who will in all certainty send him to Afghanistan. Even his lawyer has abandoned his case. As many readers are also aware, US President Donald Trump recently announced he would be increasing the number of troops in Afghanistan, making it even more dangerous for Ramazan to be sent there.

With no hope left, he decided to go on a hunger strike.

“I want the Icelandic people to know that I am very scared,” Ramazan told Grapevine at the start of his hunger strike. “I want to stay in Iceland, and I hope the Icelandic people will encourage the authorities to change their decision. I have nothing in Afghanistan. If I go there, I will die.”

Latest

News
The Mountain Fights Washed Up Belgian Action Star

The Mountain Fights Washed Up Belgian Action Star

by

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known by his nom de guerre The Mountain, is among the stars in the upcoming martial

News
Pro Evolution Soccer Turns Icelandic National Team Into Creeps

Pro Evolution Soccer Turns Icelandic National Team Into Creeps

by

As we reported last week, the Icelandic football national team will be included in the upcoming FIFA 18 game. Then

News
Meteor Explodes Over Iceland On Same Day Parliament Begins – VIDEOS

Meteor Explodes Over Iceland On Same Day Parliament Begins – VIDEOS

by

If you’re the superstitious type, you could not ask for a clearer sign than this. Late last night, a meteor

News
Icelandic Minister Implies 11 Year Old Refugee Girl Is Married To Her Father

Icelandic Minister Implies 11 Year Old Refugee Girl Is Married To Her Father

by

Arndís Ósk Hauksdóttir, an Icelandic minister in Steinkjer in Norway asked on Facebook whether the 11 year old Haniye Maleki,

News
Woman Terrorised And Held Hostage By A Cat

Woman Terrorised And Held Hostage By A Cat

by

Vaka Dögg Björnsdóttir, her daughter and family dog had to seek refuge inside of the supermarket Samkaup in the Hlíðar

News
New Poll – Two Thirds Of Icelanders Believe In Elves

New Poll – Two Thirds Of Icelanders Believe In Elves

by

According to a recent Grapevine poll, a whopping 67% of Icelanders believe in the existence elves. Whether the mysterious beings

Show Me More!