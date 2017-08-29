Cat Owner Rescued From Tree – VIDEO

No one likes to see their cat stuck in a tree, but rescuing one is perhaps best left to those trained for the task.

RÚV reports that police and the fire department received a call about a cat stuck in a tree yesterday. Upon arrival, however, they discovered that the cat was not the only one needing saving.

The cat’s owner had decided to rescue the cat herself, but upon getting up into the branches, soon discovered she didn’t trust herself to make her way back down.

A cherry-picker was deployed, as the cat and its owner were up higher than a conventional ladder could reach, and both were brought safely to earth again, as the video below attests.



(Video by Árný Eiríksdóttir)

Cat rescue operations are not uncommon in Iceland, and some are more harrowing than others. In cases were cats have been rescued from fires, for example, both CPR and oxygen has been used on cats by first responders.