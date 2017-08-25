News
Island Life: News From The Countryside

Island Life: News From The Countryside

Words by
@pauldfontaine

Published August 25, 2017

Your wait for the truth is finally over—you guessed it: record hay harvests were reported in East Iceland this summer! The bounty of edible grass was attributed to a number of factors, such as the early arrival of spring and a spectacularly warm and sunny summer in the region, which isn’t particularly unusual. Northeast Iceland is well known for its practically Bahamian summers, and they rub it in our faces any chance they get.

The dairy farm of Viðvík in Skagafjörður sent inspectors from the Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) packing recently, refusing to let them onto their property, despite laws requiring farmers to give inspectors unhindered access. In response, MAST has banned the distribution of any milk from that farm. We do not predict this will descend into some kind of Bundy Ranch-style standoff, but who knows? 2017’s been a crazy year so far.

Earlier in this issue we  reported on the current sheep meat crisis, where overproduction and dwindling foreign markets have led to a glut in excess lamb for sale. In response, Minister of Fishing and Agriculture, Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, has announced that a massive sheep purge will take place, wherein the total population of Iceland’s sheep will be reduced by 20%.

Latest

News
Foreigners Keep Icelanders From Naming Their Horses Curse Words

Foreigners Keep Icelanders From Naming Their Horses Curse Words

by

Turns out those keeping Icelandic horses from living their best name-lives are foreign horse buyers. So says Jón Baldur Lorange,

News
Last Words: Printed Cocaine for the Rich

Last Words: Printed Cocaine for the Rich

by

More cocaine, please, and fewer books. That’s how we like it. Yes, let the good times roll. Decadence is hip

News
Ask A Physical Chemist: Why Doesn’t Iceland Have Massive Earthquakes Like Chile and Japan?

Ask A Physical Chemist: Why Doesn’t Iceland Have Massive Earthquakes Like Chile and Japan?

by

Though Iceland is known for having ample earthquakes, the largest one in known history didn’t even reach seven on the

News
Record Number Of Foreign Workers In Iceland

Record Number Of Foreign Workers In Iceland

by

Figures posted today by Statistics Iceland show that the unemployment rate for July was 1% and hasn’t been lower since

News
News In Brief

News In Brief

by

Our undisputed top story of the past two weeks has been the Icelandic reaction to the American reaction to Iceland’s

News
Yes, We Also Have A Horse Name Committee

Yes, We Also Have A Horse Name Committee

by

Vísir reports that horse farmer Guðrún Hrafnsdóttir will not be allowed to name one of her horses Mósan. This was

Show Me More!