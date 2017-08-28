News
Night Buses In Reykjavík From 2018

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Hörður Sveinsson

Published August 28, 2017

As of next year buses in Reykjavík will run through the night on weekends and to 01:00 during the workweek, according to plans by the board of Strætó.

The plan received overwhelming support among board members, but it still hinges on the municipalities in the capital region approving funding for the plan. It is a welcome development, because for way too long public transportation in Reykjavík has been wholly inadequate.

Hug a cabbie

We’re, however, sure the cab cartels will not be happy with this development. Losing the business of desperate partiers who are forced to pay 5,000 ISK for a Sunday morning cab ride from downtown to Kópavogur is a travesty.

