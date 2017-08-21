Record Breaking Show, How To Become Icelandic In 60 Minutes, Performed For 500th time

Curtesy of How To Become Icelandic In 60 Minutes

The hit comedy show ‘How To Become Icelandic in 60 Minutes’ will be performed for the 500th time on the 23rd of August in Harpa, making it the longest standing show in Icelandic theatrical history. Never before has a show been performed so frequently in Iceland.

500 shows and 60.000 audience members

A total of 60.000 people have seen the show since it was first released in 2012, and walked away with groundbreaking insight into the peculiar little culture that is the Icelandic population:

“Additionally you will learn why eating sour sheep balls might save your life”

“How To Become Icelandic In 60 Minutes teaches you everything you need to know about being Icelandic, in just one hour. You will learn how to walk, talk and behave like a regular Icelander. Additionally you will learn why eating sour sheep balls might save your life,” says show’s producer, Bjarni Haukur Thomsson.

Hilarious insight into the Icelandic condition

But in addition to life-saving advice, you’ll also laugh those sheep balls off. The show stars Icelandic comedy legends Örn Árnason and Karl Ágúst Úlfsson in the role of the ‘Icelander’, but the two famously featured in Iceland’s renowned political satire, Spaugstofan.

,,The show is much more than a stand up comedy routine, it is a hilarious blend of incisive and visual observation of the Icelandic human condition, their attitudes, struggles and everyday life”, finishes Bjarni.

