News
Record Breaking Show, How To Become Icelandic In 60 Minutes, Performed For 500th time

Record Breaking Show, How To Become Icelandic In 60 Minutes, Performed For 500th time

Zoë Vala Sands
Words by
Photos by
Curtesy of How To Become Icelandic In 60 Minutes

Published August 21, 2017

The hit comedy show ‘How To Become Icelandic in 60 Minutes’ will be performed for the 500th time on the 23rd of August in Harpa, making it the longest standing show in Icelandic theatrical history. Never before has a show been performed so frequently in Iceland.

500 shows and 60.000 audience members

A total of 60.000 people have seen the show since it was first released in 2012, and walked away with groundbreaking insight into the peculiar little culture that is the Icelandic population:

“Additionally you will learn why eating sour sheep balls might save your life”

“How To Become Icelandic In 60 Minutes teaches you everything you need to know about being Icelandic, in just one hour. You will learn how to walk, talk and behave like a regular Icelander. Additionally you will learn why eating sour sheep balls might save your life,” says show’s producer, Bjarni Haukur Thomsson.

Hilarious insight into the Icelandic condition

But in addition to life-saving advice, you’ll also laugh those sheep balls off. The show stars Icelandic comedy legends Örn Árnason and Karl Ágúst Úlfsson in the role of the ‘Icelander’, but the two famously featured in Iceland’s renowned political satire, Spaugstofan.

,,The show is much more than a stand up comedy routine, it is a hilarious blend of incisive and visual observation of the Icelandic human condition, their attitudes, struggles and everyday life”, finishes Bjarni.

Go here for more articles on this historically hilarious show.


Latest

News
Thomas Møller Olsen brought to court

Thomas Møller Olsen brought to court

by

Thomas Frederik Møller Olsen is being prosecuted by the Reykjanes District Court today, in a case that shook Iceland to

News
The Nordic House: Reminding Us Of What We Aren’t

The Nordic House: Reminding Us Of What We Aren’t

by

The Nordic House was built in Reykjavík in 1968 to prove that Iceland is indeed one of the Nordic Countries.

News
15,000 Icelanders Sign Petition To Save Families From Deportation

15,000 Icelanders Sign Petition To Save Families From Deportation

by

Two families from different corners of the globe face impending deportation, but thousands of Icelanders have signed a statement pleading

News
Pillow Talk: An Artist Brings Asylum Seeker Stories To The Public

Pillow Talk: An Artist Brings Asylum Seeker Stories To The Public

by

Artist Sonja Kovačević has just launched a project called Pillow Talk, which will be touring various locations around Reykjavík over

News
No, Icelanders Are Not Required To Abort Fetuses With Down Syndrome

No, Icelanders Are Not Required To Abort Fetuses With Down Syndrome

by

A recent CBS report on Iceland’s pre-natal policies has sparked sharp criticism of the country from American conservatives, among them

News
Justice Ministry Advertises For Asylum Seeker Services

Justice Ministry Advertises For Asylum Seeker Services

by

The Ministry of Justice is currently advertising for contractors who want to provide application and counseling services for asylum seekers

Show Me More!