News
Thomas Møller Olsen brought to court

Zoë Vala Sands
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published August 21, 2017

Thomas Frederik Møller Olsen is being prosecuted by the Reykjanes District Court today, in a case that shook Iceland to its core. Thomas is accused of the murder of Birna Brjánsdóttir, a 20 year old woman who went missing on the night of January 14th and whose body was found washed up on a beach by Selvogsviti lighthouse, eight days after her disappearance.

Thomas has been under temporary arrest since the Icelandic police intervention unit arrested him aboard the Greenlandic trawler, Polar Nanoq, on January 18th. Thomas, who is from Greenland, was a fisherman aboard the Polar Nanoq and the trawler had been stationed in Hafnafjörður the night of Birna’s disappearance.

Thirteen to testify today

In addition to Thomas, another thirteen people are to testify today. Among those are Nikolaj Wilhelm Herluf Olsen – another Greenlandic fisherman who was with Thomas on the night of Birna’s death.

Statements do not line up

According to a live feed from Vísir, Nikolaj’s testimony revealed some of Birna’s last moments alive to an emotional courtroom. The case is still in process, and Nikolaj and Thomas’ testimonies do not line up. You can follow live updates from the courtroom (in Icelandic) here.


