Let The Smiting Commence: France You Are Next!

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
KSÍ

Published July 18, 2017

Tonight, the Icelandic female national team will take on France in their first match at the 2017 Euros in the Netherlands. What a day, what a lovely day.

So, we might have played them 9 times and we might have allowed them to win 7 times, and we might have drawn with them once, but it has all been a part of the master plan. T0 lull them into a false sense of security, to make them think they will steamroll us, but they will see … oh, they will see.

Flight of the Valkyries.

When our Valkyries descend from the heavens, armor-clad in blue battle gear, ready to smite these human baguettes they call the French national team. We’ll dine with Freyja and Óðin in Fólkvangur tonight.

As we speak Heimdallur is listening to the tactical plan being laid out by our feeble enemies. While Loki plays his devious tricks on their players. So prepare for the heavens to open up as the Icelandic Valkyries descend from an opening in the sky, as they ride on the children of Sleipnir.

The match starts 18:45 central Valhalla time and if you want to witness Ragnarrök for the French, then tune in to our live #IcelandSmites on our Twitter account.

