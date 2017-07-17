News
Pictures Show Ponzinibbio Poking Gunnar Nelson In The Eye

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published July 17, 2017

Last night, Icelandic bad ass, hard as nails, dances with wolves MMA fighter Gunnar Nelson got knocked out by the Argentinian Santiago Ponzinbbio in the 1st round of their fight in Glasgow.

The nation was left deflated as its hardest son was left limp on the floor of the ring—it was the first time Gunnar has been knocked out. But now, evidence has emerged that not everything was alright with the fight, as a picture tweeted by Gunnar’s gym Mjölnir clearly shows the Argentinian poking two fingers into our boy’s eyes in the beginning of the fight.

We don’t know if this is some fabled Argentinian fighting style, possibly called “empuje del ojo”, but around here we just call this “not cool man, not cool.”

