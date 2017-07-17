Birna Brjánsdóttir Murder Case Hearings Delayed

Main hearings in the case agains Thomas Möller Olsen, the man suspected of killing 20-year old Birna Brjánsdóttir last January, which were due to start tomorrow have been delayed until the end of August, reports RÚV. The reason for the sudden change, is due to the forensic specialist’s report not being finalised.

The case horrified the nation and an extensive search was conducted in the week following Birna’s disappearance on the morning of January 14 from the Reykjavík city centre. Her body was found on Januar 22, by the Selvogsviti lighthouse on the south coast. Later, police discovered Birna’s DNA and her drivers license–which had Olsen’s fingerprints on it–in the trawler Polar Nanoq, where Olsen worked.

Crew to testify

Despite the main hearings being pushed back, seven of the crew members will be asked to testify tomorrow. However, the crew member originally arrested along with Olsen for the murder will not be among those–he was later cleared of all charges. It is unknown, as of yet, when exactly the hearings will continue.

Olsen has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation.