Police Request Help Finding French Tourist Missing Since July 5

The police in Suðurnes in the southwest of Iceland are asking the public for assistance in the search for Louise Soreda, a French tourist who has not been heard from since she arrived in Iceland on July 5.

Last time she was seen she was wearing blue jeans, brown hiking boots and a white sweater. She was carrying a large red backpack along with a rolled up light grey mattress

Should you have any information about Soreda’s whereabouts, please contact the Suðurnes police department by calling 444-2200.