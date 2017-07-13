News
Missing French Tourist Found Safe And Sound

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Lögreglan á Suðurnesjum

Published July 13, 2017

Louise Soreda, the French woman who was reported missing yesterday has been found, reports RÚV.

The police sent out a public request for help in finding her at behest of her parents who were worried after not hearing from her since she arrived in the country on July 5.

Last week, the Icelandic National Police received a request from Interpol asking them to help find Soreda. “Her family were worried about whether she was alive and asked us to investigate her travels in Iceland,” the police wrote in a press release.

The money trail 

Soreda had left France without informing her family and reports indicate that she had not purchased a return ticket. She was last seen upon entry into the country when video cameras caught her leaving the international airport in Keflavík, with footage indicating that she was in the company of an unidentified man.

This morning police received confirmation that she had purchased an entry ticket into Þórsmörk on July 11, and later in the day she contacted the police. She plans to continue her trip around the country, but she has now been in touch with Interpol and her family.


