Glam Ginger And Mom Of 5 Moves Into Kattarshian House

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Keeping Up With The Kattarshians Screenshot

Published April 12, 2017

The Keeping up with the Kattarshians house has six new housemates, Vanilla and her five little angel babies; Grettir, Nói, Trítill, Tópas and Nóa.

The Kattarshian livestream was created between The Icelandic Cat Protection Society (which runs Kattholt Cat Shelter) and The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) to promote the adoption of stray cats.

After 30 minutes of transfixed viewing, this reporter can confirm that the family seems happy and content in their new surroundings. Vanilla is handling her newfound motherhood with grace and a healthy amount of exhausted side eye.

The ginger puds are four weeks old and still nursing – mums can you relate? She’s got five on rotation and is mega weary. The live stream over the next few weeks should show Vanilla teaching her floofs how to become happy independent cats, so consider your weekend plans sorted.

