News
Man Pleads “Not Guilty” Of Birna’s Murder

Man Pleads “Not Guilty” Of Birna’s Murder

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Grapevine Archives

Published April 11, 2017

The man charged with Birna Brjánsdóttir’s murder plead “Not Guilty” in the first court hearing, yesterday.

His not-guilty plea covers both the murder charge and a separate drug smuggling charge (which he has previously admitted guilt for).

State Prosecutor, Kolbrún Benediktsdóttir presented evidence and several reports to the court but none of the documents have been made public.

The suspect’s defence lawyer requested time to go through all the evidence presented and the court granted him two weeks to do so, RÚV reports.

The suspect hid his face under a blanket as he was led into the courtroom by police and removed it only when the judge entered the room.

New details of the crime emerged last week when the official charges were filed. RÚV reports that the charges accuse the suspect of severely beating and choking Birna before ending her life by throwing her into the sea, where she drowned.

Latest

News
Nice Guy President Gives Kids Lift Home

Nice Guy President Gives Kids Lift Home

by

This weekend, when Rakel Ósk was running late to pick up her son Tristan Marri and his friend Sölvi Reyr from Laugardalslaug

News
News In Brief: Fake News, Dishonest Bankers, and Músíktilraunir

News In Brief: Fake News, Dishonest Bankers, and Músíktilraunir

by

United Silicon, which runs the plant in Reykjanesbær that everyone loves to hate, could be looking at the end of

News
Foreign Minister To Meet Boris Over Brexit

Foreign Minister To Meet Boris Over Brexit

by

Iceland’s Foreign Minister, Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, will be meeting with the UK’s Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson in mid-April to discuss

News
Suspects Plead Innocence In Christmas Goat Arson

Suspects Plead Innocence In Christmas Goat Arson

by

Two women and one man, charged with setting the iconic Ikea Christmas goat on fire last year, have plead not

News
Nah Baby, Iceland’s Fertility Rate At All Time Low

Nah Baby, Iceland’s Fertility Rate At All Time Low

by

Iceland’s fertility rate is at an all time low, reports Statistics Iceland. The most common measure of national fertility is

News
New In Town: Café Bismút

New In Town: Café Bismút

by

Reykjavík can never have too many coffee shops—in recent years, coffee geekery has become something of a national pastime. Café

Show Me More!