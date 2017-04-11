News
Nice Guy President Gives Kids Lift Home

This weekend, when Rakel Ósk was running late to pick up her son Tristan Marri and his friend Sölvi Reyr from Laugardalslaug swimming pool she got a call telling her not to bother.

“Mum, you don’t have to pick us up from the pool, I met President Guðni and told him you were running late because you were helping your sister to move,” Rakel Ósk said, recalling her son’s words on Facebook. “I asked him whether he could give us a lift back. So you don’t need to pick me up I’m going home in the Presidential car.”

Naturally, Rakel Ósk assumed her son was joking but moments later the Presidential car pulled up outside the house and the boys climbed out with the President.

“Where else in the world would this happen except here in Iceland and with President Guðni?” said Rakel Ósk. “Priceless!”

Turns out the President had been presenting an award at the swimming pool and when the boys – who were waiting outside- spotted the President, they walked right up to him and asked for a ride home, to which the President apparently replied, “no problem.”

