Hundreds Of Tourists ‘Trapped’ Up North

Hundreds of tourists traveling with the Smyril Line Norræna ferry are stuck in Seyðisfjörður after the mountain road leading out of small town was closed due to bad weather and road conditions, reports RÚV.

Sound familiar? Eerily similar to the start of popular Icelandic crime show, Trapped, except without the dead bodies and troubled milk-drinking hunk detectives.

All in all, roughly 700 people and 82 vehicles arrived with the ferry.

Upon arrival many of the passengers disembarked on a drive hoping to leave town via the snowy mountain pass but got promptly stuck on the road due to their summer tires. This forced authorities to close down the road out of town until the weather improves.

The roads have been sanded with the hope that conditions will improve enough for passengers to sightsee today.