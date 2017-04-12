News
Hundreds Of Tourists ‘Trapped’ Up North

Hundreds Of Tourists ‘Trapped’ Up North

Continued below.
Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Hvalreki

Published April 12, 2017

Hundreds of tourists traveling with the Smyril Line Norræna ferry are stuck in Seyðisfjörður after the mountain road leading out of small town was closed due to bad weather and road conditions, reports RÚV.

Sound familiar? Eerily similar to the start of popular Icelandic crime show, Trapped, except without the dead bodies and troubled milk-drinking hunk detectives.

All in all, roughly 700 people and 82 vehicles arrived with the ferry.

Upon arrival many of the passengers disembarked on a drive hoping to leave town via the snowy mountain pass but got promptly stuck on the road due to their summer tires. This forced authorities to close down the road out of town until the weather improves.

The roads have been sanded with the hope that conditions will improve enough for passengers to sightsee today.

Latest

News
Glam Ginger And Mom Of 5 Moves Into Kattarshian House

Glam Ginger And Mom Of 5 Moves Into Kattarshian House

by

The Keeping up with the Kattarshians house has six new housemates, Vanilla and her five little angel babies; Grettir, Nói,

News
Man Pleads “Not Guilty” Of Birna’s Murder

Man Pleads “Not Guilty” Of Birna’s Murder

by

The man charged with Birna Brjánsdóttir’s murder plead “Not Guilty” in the first court hearing, yesterday. His not-guilty plea covers

News
Nice Guy President Gives Kids Lift Home

Nice Guy President Gives Kids Lift Home

by

This weekend, when Rakel Ósk was running late to pick up her son Tristan Marri and his friend Sölvi Reyr from Laugardalslaug

News
News In Brief: Fake News, Dishonest Bankers, and Músíktilraunir

News In Brief: Fake News, Dishonest Bankers, and Músíktilraunir

by

United Silicon, which runs the plant in Reykjanesbær that everyone loves to hate, could be looking at the end of

News
Foreign Minister To Meet Boris Over Brexit

Foreign Minister To Meet Boris Over Brexit

by

Iceland’s Foreign Minister, Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, will be meeting with the UK’s Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson in mid-April to discuss

News
Suspects Plead Innocence In Christmas Goat Arson

Suspects Plead Innocence In Christmas Goat Arson

by

Two women and one man, charged with setting the iconic Ikea Christmas goat on fire last year, have plead not

Show Me More!