Police, Postal Workers Issue Winter Safety Advisories

Police and postal workers alike are asking the general public to show a little common courtesy towards our neighbours.

Vísir reports that postal workers released a statement today asking that people shovel out and salt their front walks and driveways, for the sake of letter carriers who are still obliged to deliver the mail despite the tremendous amount of snow that fell upon the capital last Saturday.

As many Reykjavík residents are aware, whether or not the front walk of any given residence or business will be clear of ice and snow is always a roll of the dice. Danger also lurks from above, however, in the form of hazardously large icicles and overhanging snow on roofs.

For this reason, the police have also issued an advisory, encouraging residents and business owners alike to clear away overhanging ice and snow from their rooftop ledges.

Icicles in particular can be very dangerous. Never walk directly under them, and give them a berth of about a metre to avoid being struck by one should it fall.