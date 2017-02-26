Reykjavík Gets Buried In Snow – PHOTOS

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published February 26, 2017

A new record for snowfall for February in Reykjavík was set today, with some 52cm of snow dumping on Iceland’s capital overnight. The Grapevine hit the streets to see how Icelanders were responding to the unseasonable amount of snow.

In the Hlíðar neighbourhood of east Reykjavík, virtually everyone was digging out their cars and clearing steps and pavement alike. Children had the most fun of all, as is usually the case in the snow, although attempts at sledding in these depths were challenging at best. We also ventured up to Perlan, where we captured some stunning photos of even more snow rolling in.

Here you can see how residents of Iceland’s capital dealt with and/or enjoyed this unusual amount of snow:

