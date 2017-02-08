Storms Rock Iceland, Replete With Rare Thunder And Lightning – VIDEO

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published February 8, 2017

Just moments ago, thunder and lightning struck in Reykjavík – a very uncommon weather phenomenon in the midst of high winds and rain that are battering the country.

The Icelandic Met Office has issued an advisory on weather conditions around the country. If you are traveling today – especially in the west – you would do well to exercise extreme caution, and stay indoors if at all possible.

“Southeast 23-30 m/s in W-Iceland, windiest in the northwest parts around noon, moderating during afternoon,” the advisory reads in part. “Southeast 18-25 m/s in the east parts, but moderating for a period during evening. Moderate rain in many areas, possibly severe rain in the southeast parts, but mainly dry in the north.”

Reader Muhammed Emin Kizilkaya sent us the following video, demonstrating just how bad the winds are right now:


(Stormy weather)

Temperatures will remain low, and things are expected to calm down across the country by this evening.

As thunder and lightning require the clashing of warm and cool air, they are exceedingly rare in Iceland – so much so that when they do happen, they make headlines.

Stay safe out there, everyone!

