Thunder And Lightning Reported Around The Westfjords

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Benjamin Stäudinger/Wikimedia Commons

Published December 28, 2016

A weather phenomenon that is decidedly uncommon in Iceland, thunder and lightning have peppered the Westfjords over the past few days.

The Icelandic Met Office recently posted an overview of thunder and lightning activity over the past week. As can be seen, the southwest portion of the Westfjords has been dotted with lightning strikes.

While this may seem of little consequence to most, thunder and lightning is a very uncommon phenomenon in Iceland, as it requires both warm and cold air colliding.

However, it has been happening with increased and notable frequency, and has been caught on video on at least two occasions:

