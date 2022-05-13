From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Prins Póló and Moses Hightower, Foreign Monkeys, and Gustaf Ljunggren with Skúli Sverrisson

Photo by

The sun is shining, the birds are singing, there are finally little leaves on the trees. Hark, is that the sound of summer come at last? Oh, it’s only 4 degrees. Well, it was a nice thought while it lasted, and in the meantime, here’s a roundup of some new Icelandic tracks to get you into that Friday summertime feeling, even if it’s only for dancing around in your kitchen.

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

​​Prins Póló and Moses Hightower – “Maðkur í mysunni”

A new gem from Prins Póló and Moses Hightower is out! It’s an upbeat track that will make you wanna dance immediately. If you missed the recent Prins Póló and Moses Hightower gig in Reykjavík, listen to the single and make sure not to repeat this mistake ever again. Even though the song is in Icelandic, you can easily connect with it—I think it’s about the celebration of life. IZ

Foreign Monkeys – “We Steal From Ourselves”

Grapevine has been keeping an eye on these guys ever since they won first place at Battle of the Bands or ‘Músíktilraunir’ in Icelandic, back in 2006. When frill-free old school rock meets 2022 post-pandemic angst, great things happen. This Vestmannaeyjar band’s single is sure to become your new favourite track for whenever you need a boost. Add it to your ‘Get Psyched’ mix. AP

Gustaf Ljunggren with Skúli Sverrisson – ‘Floreana’ Swedish multi-instrumentalist Gustaf Ljunggren has teamed up with renowned Icelandic bass player Skúli Sverrisson for this brilliant album that predominantly ties together piano and bass, along with electronic elements for a totally addictive sound. After releasing singles earlier this year, including “Codimar”, which has dominated my listening for the last couple of months, the much anticipated album is finally here. Skúli Sverris continues to turn everything he touches into gold, and long may that last. JG