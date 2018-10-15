Culture
Airwaves 2018
Airwaves Tipsters 2018: Geoffrey Skywalker’s Newcomers & Wildcards

Words by
@brainlove

Published October 15, 2018

A mogul sitting near the top of Partybær, Sticky Records, and Prikið—the beating heart of the local rap scene—Geoff has an eagle eye for what’s new and worth checking out in 101. Here are his Airwaves 2018 picks.

Arnar Úlfur
Arnar is a full scale power-house of an Icelandic rapper, so seeing him diverge from his ordinary stage presence with legendary band Úlfur Úlfur is special. He delivers amazing technique with his music and is already a veteran in a young scene. Arnar also has a special connection to crowds and his experience shines through. Plus, the music itself is amazing.

Bagdad Brothers
I would nominate Bagdad Brothers as the most diligent newcomers to Reykavík’s live music scene. Their self-described pop music is extremely experimental and vibrant, while at the same time they are always searching for new direction and inspiration. Don’t miss them at Airwaves. Also, check out more work from Bagdad Brothers publishing company, post-dreifing.

Birnir
The wildcard of the Icelandic hip-hop scene, and the most talented rapper to make his mark on the scene in the last ten years. Coming off his latest release, MATADOR, he will surely deliver a super fresh and crowd-friendly set. Birnir’s festival performances always go the extra mile. This is the one.

CYBER
All female hip-hop collective art-group CYBER are sitting on a brand new project that will see the light of day soon. The real value and vibe from this group comes through during their live shows. Expect extravaganza galore.

kef LAVÍK
It’s simple: Whatever you do, don’t miss kef LAVÍK. This band is amazing. And it’s a rarity to see them perform at a festival. Get on the bandwagon.

Read more about Airwaves 2018 here. Tickets are on sale now.

