Night Bus Service In Reykjavik May End After New Year

The board of Strætó is considering whether late night bus service on weekends will continue after the new year, RÚV reports.

Jóhannes Rúnarson, director of the company, told reporters that they had hoped the night buses would have more passengers. The service began at the beginning of this year as a pilot project, and consists of six routes that start at the central bus station Hlemmur and run to the suburbs.

Guðmundur Heiðar Helgason, Strætó’s communications officer, said ridership on two of the six lines, 101 and 106, was acceptable. The company will consider adjusting the other routes to increase the number of passengers, and the board will examine the costs compared to number of passengers.

Earlier this month, Reykjavík City Council voted to increase rush hour service on 1, 3, and 6 to every 7.5 minutes in 2020. The other municipalities will have to approve funding for the change to be made.