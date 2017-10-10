What’s New & Who’s Who At Airwaves #4: GDRN, Indriði & More

Our guide to the least dusty artists at Airwaves 2017 continues. Each one is plucked freshly from the rolling fields. Yup: it’s part four of our guide to this year’s Airwaves Festival debutantes.

Godchilla

Iceland’s surf-punk-vampires-of-doom trio—aka The Batcat, Nosferadude and The Glampire King—arrive on the Airwaves lineup for the first time following their hit 2017 single ‘Dracoola.’ You’ll experience darkness, B-movie glamour, and a raging case of tinnitus. Read our interview here.

Gróa

Another inclusion from the annual Músiktilraunir contest, Gróa employs the unusual combination of tinkling piano and riot grrl screaming. The two tunes they have online to date are resolutely lo-fi practice room recordings that sound like a tween Le Tigre.

GDRN

Take a long-haired girl with blinding cheek highlight, make her walk into a downtown club on a Friday night in the direction of a tie-wearing guy looking over from the other side of the room, and you’ve got GDRN. Make-out music at its softest.

HOLY HRAFN

HOLY HRAFN describes himself as “a space cowboy that makes that weirdcore-hiphop and speaks cool gibberish or sumeran or something.” Sounds bizarre? Yes, but not far from the truth. Come trip without substances while hearing everything you never knew you needed in hip-hop.

Indriði

Recently signed to the NYC-based figureight label, Indriði plays mellow, jangly guitar music, like an Icelandic Kurt Vile. That said, he also recently released a single of raging electronica, so who knows what to expect? And that’s how we like it, tbh. Read out interview here.

Posted October 10, 2017