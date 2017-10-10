See The Opulent Home Of The Icelandic National Team In Russia

Preparations are already underway for our next year’s conquest of Russia, and KSÍ has revealed where the team will stay during the tournament.

The seaside resort town Gelendzhik by the Black Sea, which was turned into a spa town during the Soviet period, has been chosen as the staging post for operation #SmiteTheWorld. The town has three waterparks, two aerial tramway lines and two Orthodox churches. There are probably other things in Gelendzhik, but the Wikipedia page is really short, so we really don’t know. Oh, there is also an annual hydroaviasalon, so that could be fun.

There they will stay in the FIFA Hotel, which judging by the pictures is rather nice (although not quite Valhalla), as it should be, gods deserve the very best.

Gelendzhik is 1,520 km away from Moscow and 2,165 km from Kalingrad, so we really hope that KSÍ springs for a private jet.