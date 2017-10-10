News
See The Opulent Home Of The Icelandic National Team In Russia

See The Opulent Home Of The Icelandic National Team In Russia

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
FIFA

Published October 10, 2017

Preparations are already underway for our next year’s conquest of Russia, and KSÍ has revealed where the team will stay during the tournament.

The seaside resort town Gelendzhik by the Black Sea, which was turned into a spa town during the Soviet period, has been chosen as the staging post for operation #SmiteTheWorld. The town has three waterparks, two aerial tramway lines and two Orthodox churches. There are probably other things in Gelendzhik, but the Wikipedia page is really short, so we really don’t know. Oh, there is also an annual hydroaviasalon, so that could be fun.

There they will stay in the FIFA Hotel, which judging by the pictures is rather nice (although not quite Valhalla), as it should be, gods deserve the very best.

A vestibule

A hotel

A view

A bed

Gelendzhik is 1,520 km away from Moscow and 2,165 km from Kalingrad, so we really hope that KSÍ springs for a private jet.

Latest

News
#SmiteTheWorld: World Cup Omens From Witches, Entrails, A Magic 8-Ball & More

#SmiteTheWorld: World Cup Omens From Witches, Entrails, A Magic 8-Ball & More

by

After the raging, calamitous, historic homeland victory that saw Iceland smite Kosovo within an inch of their mewling, tawdry lives,

News
Iceland Will Play In A New Jersey In The World Cup

Iceland Will Play In A New Jersey In The World Cup

by

Hold up! Before you bandwagon the fuck out of Iceland’s World Cup glory and buy the fabled red, white and

News
Iceland “An Inspiration To Small Nations”

Iceland “An Inspiration To Small Nations”

by

Al­bert Bunjaki, the national football team manager for Kosovo was full of praise for the Icelandic national team following the

News
Kosovo Krushed: Iceland Qualify For World Cup 2018

Kosovo Krushed: Iceland Qualify For World Cup 2018

by

Iceland tonight qualified for the World Cup, for the first time in the country’s history. They beat Kosovo 2-0 at

News
Iceland On Track To Win World Cup, Starting Tonight With Kosovo

Iceland On Track To Win World Cup, Starting Tonight With Kosovo

by

Iceland will tonight smite the weedy minnows of Kosovo on their way to winning the World Cup 2017. The last

News
Þjórsárver Protected Area Quadrupled Today

Þjórsárver Protected Area Quadrupled Today

by

Today, the protected area around Þjórsárver by Höfsjökull in the south of Iceland will be enlarged from 358 square kilometres

Show Me More!