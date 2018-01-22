Where Was It Shot? Black Mirror – “Crocodile”

By now, you have probably already binge-watched the entire fourth season of the Netflix original series “Black Mirror.” If you haven’t yet, have you been living under a rock on Mars? The episode “Crocodile” has some jaw-dropping snowy landscapes as the backdrop. Yes, that’s right—it was filmed in Iceland. Note: from here on, this article contains spoilers, so if you haven’t seen the episode, avert your eyes.

“Crocodile” tells the story of successful architect Mia, who has accidentally run over a cyclist and dumps the body into a lake. In the near future, humans are able to retrieve one another’s memories for different purposes. When an insurance investigator discovers Mia’s dark memories, Mia kills her and anyone who crosses her path.

The chilling, gruesome story strikes a stark contrast with the breathtaking mountains. The episode was filmed at different locations across the countryside as well as downtown Reykjavík. The opening scenes were filmed near Lake Kleifarvatn on the Reykjanes peninsula. About a 30-minute drive from Reykjavík, Kleifarvatn lake is a great place for a scenic walk or jog. Another nearby location was the Grænavatn lake, which literally means “green lake.” It’s a colourful, water-filled volcanic crater with a high sulphur content.

One scene was filmed at the Harpa Concert Hall where Mia gives a speech. The episode was filmed in February 2017, when Reykjavík happened to experience a record snowfall of 51cm over a single night. The crew had to stop filming that night, and you can see the snowy streets in the episode. All in all, the episode is a fantastic promotion for Iceland. Thanks, Netflix.

